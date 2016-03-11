BRIEF-Apranga signs franchise agreement with Orsay
* APRANGA GROUP INTRODUCING THE NEW BRAND ORSAY TO LITHUANIAN MARKET
OSLO, March 11 The election committee of Norwegian car parts maker Kongsberg Automotive has proposed former General Motors executive Henning Eskild Jensen as chairman of the board, replacing Ulla-Britt Frajdin-Hellqvist who will step down after 10 years on the board.
The election of a new board is scheduled to take place on March 31. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)
* APRANGA GROUP INTRODUCING THE NEW BRAND ORSAY TO LITHUANIAN MARKET
DUBAI, May 17 Declines in large caps weighed on Saudi stocks in early trade on Wednesday while the Dubai market rose as property developer DAMAC extended gains.