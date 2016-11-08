OSLO, Nov 8 (Reuters) -

** Norwegian car parts maker Kongsberg Automotive (KA) says the restructuring program announced on Tuesday targets annual benefits of around EUR 30 million by 2020 at a one-off cost of around EUR 48 million

** Will cut the number of production sites to 25 from 31 within the next three years

** Most of the closures are in Europe, mainly in the Powertrain & Chassis Products Segment

** Says Powertrain and Chassis business is sick and needs fixing

** CEO Henning Jensen says he will not give details about which factories he will close, says must to talk to employees first

** Will centralize more to tighten control and realize more synergies for the big units

** A key part of the planned centralization is to create an operational corporate headquarters in Switzerland, which is ideally located from a customer and KA footprint point of view

** In addition to one-off restructuring costs of EUR 48 million will come EUR 12 mln in IT related costs to upgrade old systems

** CEO Jensen says we are far behind on having modern systems and processes, and those EUR 12 mln are basically related to investments in IT infrastructure to catch up

** The new long term plan announced at the firm's capital markets day targets earnings per share levels in excess of NOK 1.50, which is more than 10 times compared to 2016 and EBIT levels in excess of 8 pct within three years, more than 3 times 2016 levels

** Plans for EUR 969 mln in revenues for 2016, rising to EUR 1,011 mln in 2017, EUR 1,073 mln in 2018 and EUR 1,171 mln in 2019

** Click here for KA's q3 results (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)