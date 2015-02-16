Feb 16 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Says Q4 EBIT was 5.7 million euros, down 2.8 million euros from 4Q 2013 due to increased R&D efforts and effects from lower volumes.

* Analysts expected mean Q4 EBIT to be at 11.4 million euros

* Says Q4 revenues totaled 240.3 million euros, 1.7 million down from Q4 2013

* Says full year 2014 revenues totaled 979 million euros and EBIT was 54.8 million euros.

* Says the market outlook for 2015 gives reason to expect revenues to be in line with 2014.

* Says commercial vehicle production in 2015 is expected to be on the same level as in 2014, while the market for light duty vehicles is expected to grow in China and North America.

