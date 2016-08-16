(Adds detail)

Aug 16 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* The Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime (Oekokrim) has dropped the corruption case against Kongsberg Gruppen

* Says police has decided to prosecute a former sales executive with charges of fraud against the company. Police did not name the individual

* In February 2014 the police charged Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS with allegations of corruption related to deliveries of communications equipment to Romania in the period 2000-2008. Police today announced that the charges have been dropped

* As the charges have been dropped, the company is no longer under investigation or under suspicion of corruption

Oekokrim said in a separate statement that the former sales executive is charged with fraud amounting to at least 180 million Norwegian crowns ($22 million) in the form of payments to agents and a subcontractor