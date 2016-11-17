HORTEN, Norway Nov 17 Chief Executive Geir
Haaoey of Norway's Kongsberg Gruppen made the following
statements during a strategy update on Thursday, after repeating
the firm's growth, margin and dividend forecasts for the
2016-2020 period:
** When we evaluate our ambitions based on recent
development and how it looks in general in the market, we see
that we will be able to keep our ambitions.
** We will fight especially hard to get back to a
double-digit EBITDA margin, and we strongly believe that we will
be able to achieve this goal in the period.
** The larger part of the growth in profitability will come
in the later part of the guided period. But we still feel
comfortable with our ambitions.
** 2016 and 2017 are years when we need to adapt and build
backlog.
** We see that there might still be a year or two before we
see the growth cycle picking up, but we are very optimistic.
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)