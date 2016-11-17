HORTEN, Norway Nov 17 EVP Harald Aaroe of Kongsberg Gruppen's Kongsberg Defence Systems unit made the following statements during a strategy update on Thursday:

** We believe that the defence industry in Europe is in considerable need of further consolidation

** International competitiveness of the European defence industry is weakening and the industry really needs to restructure and consolidate

** We see U.S. companies becoming more aggressively competitive and increasing market shares

** Still, consolidation in this industry is extremely hard due to the strategic need for national control. But we think we will see more creative ways of consolidation, like what we did with Patria

** Over the last year we acquired 49 percent of shares in Finland's Patria and we already see a very strong cooperation between KOG, Patria and Nammo

** Our companies are very complementary and there are very few areas where we are competing. Still we are operating in many of the same markets and we see that we can utilise each other's operations. In this area we see the potential for even more synergies going forward.

