Sept 18 Kongsberg Automotive Holding ASA
* Says its Fluid Transfer business area has secured contract
awards totalling 24 million euros (199 million Norwegian crowns)
in NOrth America
* Kongsberg Automotive says to supply high temperature fluid
assembly portfolio to North American heavy duty trucks
manufacturer worth 19 million euros
* Says supply to begin in 2014 and continue through 2018
* Says to supply Fluorocomp to provider of fuel systems for
passenger cars worth 5 million euros
