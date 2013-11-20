BRIEF-APX Group announces exchange offer for 7.875 pct senior secured notes due 2022
Nov 20 KongZhong Corp : * Reports unaudited third quarter 2013 financial results * Sees Q3 2013 revenue up 1.2 percent * Sees Q4 2013 revenue $41 million to $42 million * Q3 non-GAAP net income per ADS $0.03 * Sees Q4 total gross profit in the range of $20 million to $21 million * Sees Q4 net profit of $8 million to $9 million * Sees Q4 non-GAAP net profit of $9 million to $10 million
* Acquisition of Mertzco will be immediately accretive to Cardconnect
* Dasan zhone solutions inc - files for non timely 10-K