* Aims to boost ROE to over 8 percent by March 2017
* Japan increasingly focused on boosting shareholder value
* Konica Minolta Q1 operating profit up 49 percent
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, July 30 Konica Minolta Inc will
continue with share buybacks similar in scale to a 10 billion
yen ($98 million) transaction announced on Wednesday that was
only the second in its history, aiming to better address
shareholders' interests, its president told Reuters.
Shoei Yamana said the company wanted to boost its return on
equity (ROE), a measure of how efficiently companies are
deploying their capital in which Japanese firms typically lag
their global peers.
Pressure has risen for share buybacks, higher dividends and
other measures seen boosting value for shareholders as foreign
investors increasingly move into Japanese shares, encouraged by
a surge in the market under the economic policies of Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe.
Konica Minolta also said it would cancel 20 million Treasury
shares, or 3.8 percent of the total issued shares, on Aug. 29.
Yamana said that the company would continue share cancellations
instead of holding it as Treasury stock.
"We had a very high volume of stock on issue so by
cancelling shares I would like to increase our
earnings-per-share (EPS) ratio," Yamana said.
"I expect that our ROE will increase by about 1 percent as a
result."
The company has forecast its return on equity under Japanese
accounting standards to rise from 4.6 percent last year to 5.6
percent in the current year ending March 2015. That figure would
be 7.8 percent under IFRS accounting standards, to which the
firm plans to switch to from April 2015.
Konica Minolta wants to boost its ROE under IFRS to above 8
percent by the end of the financial year to March 2017.
Nomura analyst Kengo Nishiyama estimates the average ROE for
Japanese companies under IFRS to be around 8 percent, compared
with more than 10 percent in other developed markets.
Nishiyama said Japanese companies' share buyback programmes
exceeded 100 billion yen in each of the six consecutive months
through May, the longest streak of buyback announcements topping
100 billion yen since a 22-month run through November of 2008.
"We're seeing high levels of buybacks. But if we are to see
ROE rise to more international levels, there needs to be more
proactive measures to boost returns and use up savings. The
thing is, if profits go up, your ROE goes down unless the cash
is used."
Konica Minolta's shares rose 3.7 percent on Wednesday before
it announced its earnings for the April-June quarter. Its
operating profit rose 49.1 percent to 11.7 billion yen on a 4.5
percent increase in sales.
Its shares have risen 5.6 percent this year against a 4
percent drop in the benchmark Nikkei average.
($1 = 102.2100 Japanese Yen)
