BRIEF-Coca-Cola Amatil says trading in Australian beverages for year to date has been weaker than last year
* Trading in Australian beverages for year to date has been weaker than last year
TOKYO Jan 30 Konica Minolta Inc said on Thursday it would buy back up to 20 billion yen ($196 million) worth of its shares, or up to 3.8 percent of its shares outstanding. ($1 = 102.2500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Dominic Lau)
* Trading in Australian beverages for year to date has been weaker than last year
April 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.