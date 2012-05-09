May 10 Konica Minolta Holdings Inc has
agreed to buy the Japanese operations of Kinko's from FedEx Corp
for about 8 billion yen ($100.57 million), the Nikkei
said.
The acquisition of FedEx Kinko's Japan Co, known for its
copy and printing services, is expected to be completed by the
end of the month, the daily reported.
Konica Minolta expects the deal to increase its expertise in
printing services and expand its business services using large
digital commercial printing presses, the Nikkei said.
It also expects to boost domestic sales related to digital
printing press services by about 60 percent to 30 billion yen in
two years, the Japanese daily said.
FedEx Kinko's Japan now operates 49 stores mostly in urban
areas in and around Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka, as well as six
printing centers in various locations, the Nikkei said.