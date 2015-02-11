AMSTERDAM Feb 11 DSM, a Dutch life sciences, materials and nutrition company, said it expected 2015 earnings to be higher than last year's despite low Vitamin E prices and negative currency effects, after posting fourth-quarter earnings and sales slightly ahead of estimates.

The company would focus on improving efficiencies and cutting costs, especially in its nutrition business to improve earnings in 2015, Chief Executive Feike Sijbesma said in a statement.

DSM reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 288 million euros in the final quarter of 2014 off net sales of 2.4 billion, slightly above the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)