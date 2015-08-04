AMSTERDAM Aug 4 DSM, the Dutch maker of nutritional supplements and high-performance materials, on Tuesday reported a 6 percent rise in second-quarter core earnings, driven by higher volume and positive exchange rate effects.

The company maintained its full-year outlook for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), which it said in April was expected to come in ahead of last year's 1.0 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

In the second quarter, DSM said EBITDA increased 6 percent to 279 million euros, slightly ahead of market expectations. Analysts polled for Reuters had forecast an average of 275 million euros on net sales of 1.96 billion euros.

Sales rose 12 percent, DSM said in a statement, to 1.96 billion euros, lifted by 3 percent higher volumes.

