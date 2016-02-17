(Corrects to say core earnings rose 3 percent, not 6 percent,
in first paragraph)
AMSTERDAM Feb 17 DSM, the Dutch
supplements maker, on Wednesday reported that core earnings rose
3 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, on the back
of strong sales growth at its nutrition division.
The company reported earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 261 million euros
($291 million), in line with 259 million euros that was forecast
by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)