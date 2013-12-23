BRIEF-Lenovo to invest over $1.2 bln in R&D into AI, IoT - Nikkei
* Lenovo Group will invest over $1.2 billion in research and development into artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data over next four years - Nikkei
AMSTERDAM Dec 23 Koninklijke Ahold NV : * Repurchased 1,833,000 Ahold common shares in the period from December 16, 2013 up to and including December 20, 2013. * Shares repurchased at average price of EUR 12.7078 for total consideration of EUR 23.29 million
* Lenovo Group will invest over $1.2 billion in research and development into artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data over next four years - Nikkei
April 14 Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, the state Department of Motor Vehicles said on Friday.