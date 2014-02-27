AMSTERDAM Feb 27 Koninklijke Ahold NV :
* Says sales EUR7.5 billion, down 1.1 pct at constant exchange
rates
* Says underlying operating margin 4.3 pct (Q4 2012: 4.6%)
* Says dividend increased by 7% to EUR0.47 per share
* Says Q4 operating income EUR311 million, up 3.8 pct at
constant exchange rates full year
* Says FY sales EUR32.6 billion, up 2.0 pct at constant
exchange rates
* FY net income EUR2,537 million, of which EUR1,751 million
related to ICA
* Expect economic conditions to gradually improve, we remain
cautious in our
outlook for the food retail sector in 2014
* Expect to complete EUR1 billion capital repayment by the end
of the first
quarter.