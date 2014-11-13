Nov 13 Koninklijke Ahold Nv

* Q3 sales of 7.5 billion euros, up 1.9 pct(up 1.5 pct at constant exchange rates)

* Underlying operating margin excluding spar acquisition stable versus prior quarter (3.9 pct)

* Q3 net income of 178 million euros, up 7.9 pct (up 8.5 pct at constant exchange rates)

* Improved sales trends in United States and Netherlands during quarter

* Addition of 49 spar stores to our Czech business; integration well underway

