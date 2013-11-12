BRIEF-ChineseAll Digital Publishing Group sees Q1 2017 net loss to be 6.4-10 mln yuan
April 11 ChineseAll Digital Publishing Group Co Ltd:
AMSTERDAM Nov 12 Koninklijke KPN NV : * Base company acquires 800mhz license * Says Base company, has acquired a 20 year 2x10mhz 800mhz license for a total
consideration of EUR 120M
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 3 million yuan to 8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (13.1 million yuan)