BRIEF-Wi-Lan names CFO Shaun Mcewan, interim CEO
* Wi-Lan announces corporate developments and new growth strategy
May 22 KPN NV :
* KPN reaches accord on new CLA and collective defined contribution pension plan in Netherlands
* CLA 2014 will, amongst other things, provide for a salary increase of 1.7 percent
* As part of implementation of CDC pension plan, KPN will make a one-off lump-sum cash payment of 200 mln euros to KPN's main pension plan in Netherlands
* Wi-Lan Inc - deal for equity value of approximately $63.5 million