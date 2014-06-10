June 10 Koninklijke KPN Nv :
* KPN notes Dutch government's intention to propose a new
framework for national security
* Notes that the Dutch government emphasizes that a new
framework should not interfere with the objective to promote
(foreign) investments in the Dutch telecommunications industry
* Takes notice of intention of the Dutch government to
propose a new legislative framework to protect national public
interests, in particular national security, related to
telecommunications infrastructure
* Understands the Dutch government will undertake a
consultation process before making a formal proposal to the
Dutch parliament during spring 2015
