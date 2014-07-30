July 30 Koninklijke KPN NV :
* Q2 adjusted revenues 7.0 pct lower y-on-y due to
competitive mobile markets and ongoing decline of business
market size
* Outlook is maintained.
* Following sale of e-plus, we will recommence dividend
payments over 2014, which we intend to grow in 2015
* Q2 revenues fall 7.1 percent to 2,004 million euros
* Q2 net profit 349 million euros versus 162 million euros
last year
* Consumer 4g subscriptions increased significantly in Q2 to
845,000, up from 610,000 at Q1 2014
* Net profit decreased to -12 mln euros, adjusted for the
361 mln euros release of pension provision (net of tax), driven
by lower EBITDA and higher tax expenses
* Q2 adjusted EBITDA falls 19 percent to 633 million euros
from 785 million euros
