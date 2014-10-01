Oct 1 Koninklijke Kpn Nv

* KPN declares an interim dividend in respect of 2014 of eur 0.02 per share, or in total eur 85 million

* KPN receives eur 5 billion on a cash and debt free basis and a 20.5% stake in telefónica deutschland

* Transaction will unlock estimated synergies of more than eur 5 billion, from which KPN will benefit through its 20.5% stake in Telefónica Deutschland

* KPN has sold and transferred 100% of its interest in E-plus to Telefónica Deutschland Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1rKvMjL] Further company coverage: [KPN.AS O2Dn.DE]