Oct 28 Koninklijke KPN NV :
* Q3 adjusted revenues -4.9 pct y-on-y versus -7.0 pct
y-on-y in Q2 2014
* Q3 revenue 1.98 billion euro, down 4.9 percent; net loss
76 million euro
* Net profit (eur -76 mln) was impacted by revaluation
reggefiber option (eur -114 mln)
* Q3 adjusted EBITDA decreased by 15 pct to 650 million
euros due to declining revenues and phasing out handset lease
* Bond tender of up to 2 billion euros announced this
morning is an important step to align our financial profile with
new company profile
* Have recommenced dividend payments in respect of 2014,
which we intend to grow in respect of 2015
* Intends to pay a total dividend per share of eur 0.07 in
respect of 2014
* Remain on track for growing free cash flow next year,
supported by lower interest payments
* Free cash flow YTD 2014 reflects intrayear phasing,
substantial free cash flow improvement realized in Q3 2014
* Expects to utilize excess cash for operational and
financial flexibility, (small) in-country M&A and/or shareholder
remuneration
