Dec 10 Koninklijke KPN NV

* Announces new efficiency measures for its business segment against a background of continued rationalization and optimization by its customers

* Intends to restructure its business segment to achieve stronger customer focus and increased standardization

* Kpn will hire an additional 200 ftes to connect new customers and service existing customers.

* Annual cost savings of approximately eur 45m are expected by 2016.

* This will result in an additional fte reduction of up to 580 fte at kpn's business segment

* Decline in the total business market size and consequently pressure on kpnâs revenues, which is not fully offset by revenues from new services

