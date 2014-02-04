BRIEF-Uniti Group Inc announces launch of notes offering
* Uniti Group Inc says co and units are offering of approximately $200 million aggregate principal amount of 7.125% senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM Feb 4 Koninklijke Philips NV : * Says Brent Shafer appointed chief executive officer of Philips North America * Shafer will succeed Greg Sebasky, who retired from Philips on February 3, and report to CEO Frans Van Houten
BERLIN, April 24 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups that is seen as likely to seek to list later this year, reported that revenues jumped 71 percent in 2016 and said it would keep investing to drive future growth.