AMSTERDAM, March 17 Koninklijke Philips NV :
* Enters into joint venture to create leading lighting player
in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia
* Entered in agreements to acquire 51% of general lighting
company, a major lighting company in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia
* Lighting JV aims to capture growth from infrastructure
spending and drive f or energy efficiency in largest economy in
the Middle East
* Deal value of $235 million (on a cash-free, debt-free basis)
plus additional transaction costs
* Alliance is the holding company managed by Abdullah Al-Hobayb
(founder and chairman of GLC) and will be the JV partner with a
49 pct stake
* Closing of the proposed transaction is expected to be later
this year
* To acquire 51 pct of general lighting co from consortium of
shareholders of alliance holding, Hejailan Group, the Carlyle
Group