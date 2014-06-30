BRIEF-Solasia Pharma to raise 496.2 mln yen in shares private placement
* Says the co to issue new shares via private placement and raise 496.2 million yen, with subscription date on April 24 and payment date on April 25
June 30 Koninklijke Philips Nv
* Will start the process to combine its lumileds (led components) and automotive lighting businesses into a stand-alone company within the Philips group.
* Will explore strategic options to attract capital from third party investors for this business
* Intends to remain a shareholder and customer of the new company, and will continue the existing innovation collaboration.
* Chief executive officer of the new company will be Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre, the current chief executive officer of lumileds.
* Expected to be completed in the first half of 2015.
* Costs associated with setting up the combined business are expected to amount to eur 30 million in the second half of 2014.
* Says to buy Upsher-Smith Laboratories for $1.05 billion