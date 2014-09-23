Sept 23 Koninklijke Philips NV :
* Philips to sharpen strategic focus by establishing two
companies in lighting solutions and in healthtech, combining
healthcare and consumer lifestyle
* Philips' adjusted EBITA in second half of 2014 is expected
to be slightly below adjusted EBITA in same period last year
* Philips 2016 targets: comparable sales growth of 4-6 pct,
EBITA margin of 11-12 pct and roic of more than 14 pct
* Healthcare reported EBITA in second half of 2014 is now
expected to be lower than reported EBITA in second half of 2013
* Will start process to transition its lighting solutions
business into a separate legal structure and consider various
options for alternative ownership structures
* New operating structure enables additional cost savings
across enabling functions resulting in eur 100 million
additional savings in 2015 and further eur 200 million in 2016
* Philips expects to incur approx. Eur 50 million additional
annual restructuring costs in period 2014 till 2016.
