Oct 2 Koninklijke Philips Nv

* Philips to appeal verdict in patent infringement lawsuit in US

* Will appeal jury verdict in patent infringement lawsuit by Masimo Corporation in United States district court for district of Delaware against Philips

* Amount will be reported as an exceptional charge to Ebita of healthcare sector in Q3 2014

* CEO says Philips intends to pursue all avenues of appeal of this verdict at both district and appellate courts in US Further company coverage: