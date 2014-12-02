Dec 2 Koninklijke Philips NV

* Philips and Nintendo resolve patent disputes and sign patent license agreement

* As part of agreement, Philips and Nintendo will cross-license portions of each company's patent portfolio

* Financial details and other terms of license agreement will not be disclosed.

* Patent infringement proceedings that Philips had initiated in Germany, UK, France and USA against Nintendo's Wii, Wii U and DS handheld products will end