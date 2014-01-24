BRIEF-Muyuan Foods raises 3.08 bln yuan via private placement
* Says it issued 124.7 million new shares via private placement and raised 3.08 billion yuan in total
AMSTERDAM Jan 24 Koninklijke Wessanen NV : * Koffrie has decided to withdraw his candidacy for the
position of non-executive director and chairman * Delta partners has been unwilling to reconfirm its
support for the appointment of chairman koffrie * Says koffrie will step down as a member of the supervisory board * Van Oers will become chairman of the supervisory board
* Says Q1 net profit up 235.9 percent y/y at 237.7 million yuan ($34.54 million)