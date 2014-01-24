BRIEF-Sunvim Group scraps 2016 share placement plan
April 21 Sunvim Group Co Ltd * Says it scraps 2016 share placement plan Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pKp2rP Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
AMSTERDAM Jan 24 Koninklijke Wessanen NV : * EGM approves appointment of Christophe Barnouin as member of executive board and CEO
* Says it will repurchase up to 450,000 shares of its common stock, representing 5.3 percent of outstanding on April 24, through ToSTNeT-3