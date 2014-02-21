AMSTERDAM Feb 21 Koninklijke Wessanen NV : * Says revenue branded up 3.5 pct to EUR101.9 million, autonomous revenue growth was 0.5 pct * Christophe Barnouin appointed member of the executive board and new CEO * Q4 operating result (ebite) down to EUR13.3 million * Q4 operating result (ebite) down to EUR13.3 million * Revenue and profit decline at ABC due to weakness at frozen pouches segment * Dividend proposed of EUR0.05 (wholly in cash) * Says 'wessanen 2015' completed on plan, delivering expected cost savings * Revenue and profit decline at abc due to weakness at frozen pouches segment