Target slashes CEO pay package after bleak year
May 1 Target Corp's Chief Executive Brian Cornell took a sharp cut in compensation after the company failed to meet financial goals in a year marred by declines in sales and share price.
April 25 Koninklijke Wessanen NV
* Autonomous third party revenue growth at branded 4.1 pct, ABC (8.9)%
* Divestment of discontinued operations progressing well: sale of Natudis closed; Izico signed CEO statement
* Q1 EBITE increased 15 pct to eur 9.3 million
* We expect to increase our profitability, driven by better results at both branded and ABC."
* Kraft heinz co - oscar mayer hot dog now has no by-products, no added nitrates or nitrites and no artificial preservatives in their meat