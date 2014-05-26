BRIEF-Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail to consider NCD issue
* Says to consider issuance and allotment of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis
May 26 Konka Group Co Ltd
* Says CFO Yang Rong resigns due to personal reasons
