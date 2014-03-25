BRIEF-Shanghai AtHub receives letter of intent from Alibaba to build data centre
* Says it receives letter of intent from Alibaba to build data centre
FRANKFURT, March 25 Kontron AG : * Says revenues from continued operations of EUR 445.3 million * Says operating profit (EBIT) of continued operations before special items of
EUR 4.6 million * Says revenues of EUR 450-470 million are planned for the continuing divisions
for fiscal year 2014 * Says a gross profit margin of more than 25 percent should be achieved * Targets 2016 sales of at least 550 million EUR from continuing operations,
gross profit margin above 25 percent
* Says it receives letter of intent from Alibaba to build data centre
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Microsoft Corp is rolling out upgrades to its sales software that integrates data from LinkedIn, an initiative that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told Reuters was central to the company's long-term strategy for building specialized business software.