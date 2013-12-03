BRIEF-Dassault Systemes selected by FCA
* FCA selects Dassault Systemes' "Drive Emotion" industry solution experience Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
FRANKFURT Dec 3 German computer manufacturer Kontron said its finance chief Andrea Bauer was leaving the company at the end of the year by mutual consent, having only been in office since mid-September.
Kontron said on Tuesday its supervisory board would immediately start searching for a new CFO. In the meantime, Gerhard Klingele will be interim CFO. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* says successfully executed new funding (“Schuldschein”) in the total amount of CZK 3.5 billion (CZK 3.0 billion and EUR 20 million)
* Asx alert-eurosystem emoney institution license granted for isxpay-isx.ax