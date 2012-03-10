* Viral video grows more popular every day
* Harvey Weinstein's Co. knocks on door to buy film
* Director Jason Russell says shocked by response
By Christine Kearney
NEW YORK, March 9 The director of a video
sensation that calls for the arrest of Joseph Kony, the fugitive
rebel leader of a Ugandan militia group, agreed on Friday with
skeptics who have called the film oversimplified, saying it was
deliberately made that way.
The 30-minute YouTube film called "Kony 2012," which by
Friday had been viewed on YouTube more than 58 million times,
aims to wake up the world to atrocities committed by Kony's
Lord's Resistance Army, including kidnapping children and
forcing them to fight.
Filmmaker Jason Russell's nonprofit group, Invisible
Children, tapped 12 influential policy makers and 20 celebrities
with popular Twitter accounts, including Oprah Winfrey and
Angelina Jolie, to spread the video. Since then, the company
owned by powerful producer Harvey Weinstein has contacted
Russell to buy the film.
The phenomenal success of the video, including the savvy
media campaign with tweets about Kony, has been hailed for
inspiring young people to activism, but has suffered some
criticism including that it oversimplified a long-standing human
rights crisis.
Russell, who narrates the video with a personal story that
juxtaposes shots of his young son in San Diego, California with
the hopelessness of Ugandan children, told Reuters on Friday the
video was only meant as a kick-starter to a complicated issue.
"It definitely oversimplifies the issue. This video is not
the answer, it's just the gateway into the conversation. And we
made it quick and oversimplified on purpose," he said. "We are
proud that it is simple. We like that. And we want you to keep
investigating, we want you to read the history."
Mixed reactions in Uganda include criticism that the
attention has come too late, that much of the armed conflict in
the area has subsided and the film leaves out that the Ugandan
military is often accused of committing the same atrocities as
Kony's fighters. In addition, Kony is believed to have long
since fled Uganda and now only commands a few hundred followers.
"Kony has been indicted, that's what we are saying. It
doesn't matter if he has three fighters, 300 or 3,000. That's
not the issue," Russell said. The group's aim is to get Kony to
surrender and be brought to the International Criminal Court in
The Hague where Kony is under indictment.
"He needs to face justice and we want to give him the choice
to surrender," Russell said.
Invisible Children also has faced questions about its
governance in light of financial statements showing a large
proportion of funds were used for travel and film production
rather than charity work. The non-profit group published its
financial statements this week amid rising scrutiny.
"They hear the word charity and they don't understand why
all of our money isn't going to Central Africa," Russell said.
"We have found that putting money towards our media and our
movie, changes lives. And in that life change, it has tangible
results into a movement ... that movement does galvanize the
mission."
Others have said the problem needed to be solved within
Uganda rather than a viral campaign watched by viewers who may
not understand the situation on the ground.
To that criticism, Russell said: "We don't think Americans
should be the world police, that is not what we are advocating.
We want to continue to put pressure on the policy makers, on the
(U.S.) President to keep really hyper-focused on this issue."
The video begins with the slogan, "Nothing Is More Powerful
Than An Idea" and references the strength of social media sites
like Facebook that can help spur immediate action. The campaign
has urged supporters of the movement to "blanket every street,
every city" on April 20.
The success of the video has shocked the non-profit group
even though they prepared for its launch on Tuesday with a
five-day lead in campaign beforehand, said Russell.
Initially, he aimed for 500,000 YouTube viewers. Now, plans
include a global dance party and other fundraising events.
"We were not prepared for this type of response because it
has been a whirlwind," he said. "To us, it is the world waking
up ... it is a global revolution."
(Reporting By Christine Kearney)