* 30-minute YouTube video viewed almost 40 million times
* Campaign urges sustained U.S. military role in Uganda
* Critics say video misrepresents state of conflict
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 A video calling for
the arrest of Joseph Kony, the fugitive leader of the Lord's
Resistance Army militia group in Uganda, swept across the
Internet this week, attracting a wave of support on Twitter and
Facebook along with a skeptical backlash against a little-known
team of filmmakers based in San Diego.
The 30-minute YouTube video was the centerpiece of a
campaign that spread on Twitter beginning on Tuesday via
hashtags such as #Kony2012 and #stopkony. By Thursday, the
YouTube video had been viewed almost 40 million times, while
Tweets about Kony had become the No. 1 trending topic worldwide
on Twitter.
A host of celebrities, including George Clooney, Rihanna,
Justin Bieber and Oprah, joined the virtual chorus of support
for the cause.
The campaign was the work of Invisible Children, a San
Diego-based non-profit headed by Jason Russell, a filmmaker who
had traveled to northern Uganda. The group urged people to help
make Kony "famous," and many high school and college students
especially apparently related to a message focused on helping
innocent children. The Lord's Resistance Army has been notorious
for kidnapping children and forcing them to fight.
Russell narrates the video, which juxtaposes shots of his
young son in Southern California with the plight of scarred
Ugandan children. Over a stirring soundtrack, Russell urges
viewers to call legislators and government officials to sustain
the U.S. military presence in Uganda.
He also encourages viewers to purchase an Action Kit, which
includes "Kony2012"-themed posters, stickers and bracelets
fitted with "unique ID numbers" that buyers can distribute to
their friends.
"Our goal is to change the conversation," Russell says. "We
have printed hundreds of thousands of posters, stickers, yard
signs and flyers that are, right now, today, being put up in
major cities all over the world."
The campaign is supposed to culminate on April 20, when
Russell urges supporters of the movement to "blanket every
street, every city."
CONFLICT HAS SUBSIDED
But the video has been heavily criticized for promoting a
misunderstanding of the situation - beginning with the fact that
Kony is believed to have long since fled Uganda for South Sudan
or the Central African Republic.
Though his army once numbered in the thousands and sowed
fear across northern Uganda, he is now believed to have only a
few hundred followers and much of the armed conflict in the area
has subsided.
The State Department said on Thursday it appreciated the
campaign's effort "to shine a light on the horrible atrocities
of the LRA" and that American forces were "already very much
involved in helping Uganda and the neighboring states to root
out Kony."
But spokeswoman Victoria Nuland dismissed suggestions that
the United States could take a more direct role in the fight
against the LRA.
"I don't think anybody in the region favors that. What they
have asked for is this logistical, technical training, support
and that is what we are providing," Nuland said, adding that she
was not aware of any increase in phone calls or other public
pressure on the State Department following the release of the
video.
Critics of the Invisible Children campaign also said the
video oversimplified the situation, created the illusion that
posting messages on social media could have a meaningful impact
on a long-standing human rights crisis and ignored the efforts
of people on the ground who truly understood the situation.
A similar type of celebrity-driven campaign to "Save
Darfur" fell short of its goal of ending genocide in a
strife-torn region of Sudan and drew similar criticism.
"It's not a new message but it's done very well in
attracting a lot of attention very quickly," said Tom Cargill,
assistant head of Africa program at Chatham House, a
British-based think tank.
"Its aim is obviously to influence U.S. policy ahead of the
(U.S. presidential) election but I'm not entirely sure it's
going to do that. Even if they do put more resources into
finding Kony, he's proved very adept at evading attempts at
capture before."
Invisible Children also faced questions about its governance
in light of financial statements that show a majority of its
funds were used for travel and film production rather than
charity work. Amid rising scrutiny this week, the non-profit
published its financial statements and responses to criticisms.
Rebecca Lieb, a marketing analyst at Altimeter Group, said
the campaign showed "the tremendous power of content marketing
on the Web. Nobody could've afforded to buy 30 minutes of
airtime to push this out there on radio or television."
MIXED REACTION IN UGANDA
The video has drawn mixed reactions from within Uganda,
where many civilians distrust the military and government forces
are often accused of committing the same atrocities as Kony's
fighters.
Angelo Izama, a reporter at the Daily Monitor newspaper in
Kampala, the Ugandan capital, said the video was misleading.
"It is problematic that these children wanted people to know
that the war is still going on," Izama said. "It's not."
"You've got almost racialist construction embedded in
there," said Izama. "It's young white people coming to Africa to
save deserving but hapless children from a monster that was
created."
Uganda's armed forces, which have been hunting the fugitive
LRA leader for more than two decades, welcomed the film and its
massive viewership, saying it would "help us to expose who Kony
is."
"I wish that it had come earlier," Uganda Peoples Defence
Force spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Felix Kulayigye told the
BBC's "World Have Your Say" program.
He said the Ugandan military was confident that it would
finally catch up with Kony, though he declined to predict when.
"When you are dealing with insurgents ... it is never
advisable to give yourself a time frame," Kulayigye said.
He added he had last seen Kony in South Sudan's Western
Equatoria state in 2007 when the LRA leader had attended
abortive peace talks before disappearing again into the bush. He
said Kony had appeared "confused" there but "behind that mask
lay a man with a lot of brutality."
Kulayigye acknowledged the Ugandan military had only managed
to drive Kony out of Ugandan territory after more than two
decades of killings and kidnappings by the LRA.
"We should have stopped him, that's a failure certainly," he
said.
(Additional reporting by Pascal Fletcher in Johannesburg and
Andrew Quinn in Washington; editing by Jonathan Weber and
Mohammad Zargham)