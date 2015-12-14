By Andrew Chung
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 14 Jeff Koons, a U.S. pop artist
whose works can fetch millions, is facing allegations he used a
New York photographer's commercial photo from the 1980s in a
painting without permission or compensation, according to a
lawsuit filed on Monday.
The photographer, Mitchel Gray, said in the complaint filed
in Manhattan federal court that Koons reproduced his photo,
which depicts a man sitting beside a woman painting on a beach
with an easel, "nearly unchanged and in its entirety."
Gray is also suing New York-based auction house Phillips
Auctioneers and an as-yet-unnamed former owner of the Koons
print, which sold for $2.04 million in London in 2008.
Neither Koons nor his agent in New York could immediately be
reached on Monday.
Phillips Auctioneers' spokesman Michael Sherman said in an
email: "(W)e are confident that Phillips has no liability in
this matter."
Koons, one of the world's most celebrated contemporary
artists, is best known for his colorful paintings, monumental
reflective sculptures and inflatable flowers.
His work "Balloon Dog (Orange)" sold for $58.4 million in
2013, the highest price for a living artist's work sold at
auction.
Gray's photo was published in an advertisement for Gordon's
Dry Gin in 1986. Later that year, the complaint alleged, Koons
reproduced the photo in a painting called "I Could Go For
Something Gordon's." It was part of a series of liquor-themed
paintings called "Luxury and Degradation."
Gray did not discover Koons' work until July this year, the
complaint said.
There is a three-year statute of limitations on copyright
actions, but "the clock doesn't start ticking until the
plaintiff learns of the infringement," his lawyer, Jordan
Fletcher, of the law firm Kushnirsky Gerber said in an
interview.
Gray is seeking unspecified damages and any profits the
defendants received from the suspected infringement. He said he
also deserved punitive damages because the infringement was
willful.
Koons "knew, or should have known, that he was required to
obtain an artist's permission before he could lawfully copy a
work by that artist," the lawsuit said.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Peter Cooney)