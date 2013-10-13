JERUSALEM Oct 13 Israeli holding company Koor
Industries has sold another 6.2 million shares in Swiss
bank Credit Suisse for 175.87 million Swiss francs
($193 million), the company said on Sunday.
Koor expects to post a capital gain of 17 million shekels
($4.8 million) in the fourth quarter.
The company said it used nearly 70 million francs from the
latest sale to pay back part of its loans from Morgan Stanley
and Citibank that were guaranteed by Credit Suisse shares. It
still has outstanding loans of 148 million francs.
Following the sale, Koor holds 13.86 million shares, or 0.87
percent of Credit Suisse, worth 394 million francs.
In July, Koor's board approved a change in the company's
investment policy that would enable it to sell shares in Credit
Suisse.
"The company intends to continue selling Credit Suisse
shares in accordance with its policy," Koor, a unit of IDB
Holding Corp, said in a statement.
Since the change in policy, Koor has sold 17.2 million
Credit Suisse shares for 488.4 million francs. Koor in the third
quarter will record a gain of 149.3 million shekels from the
sales as well as a profit of 247.2 million for the increase in
value of the remaining shares in the Swiss bank.
($1 = 0.9099 Swiss francs)
($1 = 3.5460 Israeli shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)