TEL AVIV, June 19 A planned merger between two
of IDB Holding Corp's intermediate holding companies
will only be able to proceed when there is a change in the
downward trend in the share prices of the companies involved,
Koor Industries said on Tuesday.
In February IDB said Discount Investment Corp
would buy the portion of Koor it does not already own
as part of a plan to simplify IDB's complex pyramid-type
structure and reduce costs.
The two companies had aimed to complete a deal by the end of
the second quarter.
Koor and Discount "continue to examine the impact of market
developments on the merger ... as well as alternatives to its
implementation," Koor said in a statement. "There is no
guarantee the merger will take place nor to its conditions or
timing."
Discount already holds 70 percent of Koor, while its parent
IDB Development owns 13.3 percent and the public has 16.7
percent.
Shares in Koor were down 3.8 percent to a year low of 38.16
shekels while Discount was off 4.2 percent to 7.70 shekels,
close to a year low of 7.22 shekels reached on June 3.
Discount's subsidiaries include Super-Sol, Israel's
largest supermarket chain, Cellcom, the country's
biggest mobile phone operator and real estate developer Property
and Building.
Koor owns 2.48 percent of Credit Suisse and 40
percent of MA Industries, the world's biggest maker of generic
crop protection products.
($1 = 3.86 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)