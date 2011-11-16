* Q3 net loss 1.64 bln shekels vs 359 mln loss in Q3 2010

JERUSALEM, Nov 16 Israeli holding company Koor Industries said on Wednesday its quarterly net loss widened sharply due to the sale of shares in Credit Suisse at a loss and a large drop in the value of its remaining investment in the Swiss bank.

Koor posted a third-quarter loss of 1.64 billion shekels ($440 million), compared with a loss of 359 million a year earlier.

It took a hit of 378 million shekels after selling some 4.5 million shares of Credit Suisse in August. Koor still holds 27.8 million shares of the Swiss bank, or 2.31 percent of the total.

"Koor intends to continue to examine opportunities to buy and sell Credit Suisse shares, taking into account market conditions ... in order to remain a significant shareholder in Credit Suisse," it said.

Koor, a subsidiary of Discount Investment Corp, recorded a 900 million shekel loss from the decline in value of the rest of its holding, it said.

The company had recorded a loss of 1.82 billion shekels in the second quarter from a writeoff that reflected the difference between the value of CS shares and the amount it paid.

From mid-2008 through the first quarter of 2011, Koor had recorded a cumulative net profit of 3.6 billion shekels from Credit Suisse.

Koor projected it would post a gain of 638 million shekels in the fourth quarter in the wake of a deal that transferred control of agrochemicals maker MA Industries to China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina).

In a deal that valued MA, the world's largest maker of generic crop protection products, at $2.4 billion, ChemChina now owns 60 percent of MA, while Koor holds the remaining 40 percent. ChemChina bought 53 percent from the public and another 7 percent from Koor. It paid Koor $1.1 billion.

Koor said its board approved a plan to buy back up to 250 million shekels of bonds due to higher liquidity at the company.

In addition, Koor's board said it would set up a committee to study the possibility of merging Koor with Discount. Both companies are part of IDB Holding Corp. ($1 = 3.73 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes)