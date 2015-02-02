Feb 2 Korporacja Budowlana Kopahaus SA :

* Said on Sunday that it submitted to the Regional Court in Szczecin, Poland, proposal of an insolvency with liquidation plan

* Plans to cash in the company's assets via a public sale of the two organised parts of the business: production and hotels, and liquidation of all the other parts of the company

* Plans to pay with the accumulated money for the insolvency proceedings and the costs of running the company in a new form over the next 12 months following the end date of the insolvency arrangement

* Plans to change its business profile from production to retail and focus mainly on western and central Europe

* The rest of the funds will be used to pay off creditors

* Plans to converse 20 pct of the outstanding liabilities of each creditor into shares of a new issue and write off the rest of the debt

