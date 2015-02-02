PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 3
May 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 2 Korporacja Budowlana Kopahaus SA :
* Said on Sunday that it submitted to the Regional Court in Szczecin, Poland, proposal of an insolvency with liquidation plan
* Plans to cash in the company's assets via a public sale of the two organised parts of the business: production and hotels, and liquidation of all the other parts of the company
* Plans to pay with the accumulated money for the insolvency proceedings and the costs of running the company in a new form over the next 12 months following the end date of the insolvency arrangement
* Plans to change its business profile from production to retail and focus mainly on western and central Europe
* The rest of the funds will be used to pay off creditors
* Plans to converse 20 pct of the outstanding liabilities of each creditor into shares of a new issue and write off the rest of the debt
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, May 2 Puerto Rico and its federal financial oversight board faced a handful of lawsuits from stakeholders on Tuesday, which could ultimately push the ailing U.S. territory into bankruptcy, and more are expected in the coming days.