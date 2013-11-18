BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 Koppers Holdings Inc : * Says unit Koppers Netherlands bv has requested the advice of the works
council at uithoorn, Netherlands plant * Seeking council advice for intended decision to discontinue manufacturing of
coal tar,petroleum products at facility by July 1, 2014 * Says "intended decision would unfortunately result in a collective dismissal
of many plant employees" * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: