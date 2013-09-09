(Repeats to additional subscribers; no change to text)
SEOUL, Sept 9 South Korean financial regulators
are reviewing three foreign brokerages including Goldman Sachs
Group Inc's local unit for possible breach of domestic
capital markets regulations, a source at one of the regulators
said.
The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) is investigating
whether Goldman Sachs sold foreign bonds in the domestic market
through its Hong Kong unit, which does not have any license to
sell such products directly in South Korea, the source told
Reuters on Monday.
The source declined to be identified due to the sensitivity
of the subject and because the probe is still ongoing.
The FSS said on Sunday that it was reviewing three foreign
brokerages, without identifying them in its brief statement. The
regulator is investigating their business practices to see if
they are following domestic capital markets regulations,
according to the statement.
Goldman Sachs representatives in Seoul declined to comment.
Regulators are focusing their review on Goldman's sale of
Malaysian state-backed securities to domestic investors
including Korea Investment Corp, the country's sovereign wealth
fund, according to the source.
The local operations of Credit Suisse Group AG and
Royal Bank of Scotland Plc are the other two foreign
brokerages being investigated, the source said.
Credit Suisse and RBS were not immediately available for
comment.
The probe began in late August and is expected to last for
another week or so, according to the source.
(Reporting by Chang-ho Lee and Joyce Lee; Writing by Miyoung
Kim; Editing by Ryan Woo)