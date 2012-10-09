BRIEF-China Sports Industry's shares to resume trade on June 5
* Says its shares to resume trading on June 5 after getting authorities' approval for share transfer deal
SEOUL Oct 9 South Korea and Japan have agreed to let their expanded currency swap arrangements introduced a year ago expire at the end of this month as scheduled, the Bank of Korea said in a statement on Tuesday.
The value of bilateral currency swap arrangements between the two neighbouring economic powerhouses will now return to $13 billion from $70 billion previously, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by David Chance)
* Says its shares to resume trading on June 5 after getting authorities' approval for share transfer deal
June 4 Mosul Bank For Development And Investment :