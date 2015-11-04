(Lawrence Korb served as assistant secretary of defense during
the Reagan administration. He is now a senior fellow at the
Center for American Progress. The opinions expressed here are
his own.)
By Lawrence Korb
Nov 4 The Defense Department on Oct. 27 selected
Northrop Grumman to build a new U.S. strategic bomber fleet.
Between 80 and 100 planes are expected to be produced over the
next decade. But three important questions must be answered
before Congress approves significant funds for the program.
First, what will the bombers actually cost? The Air Force
claims it can build 100 for no more than $564 million each. But
even if that were true, the price tag does not include the
development costs, estimated to exceed $20 billion.
The projected costs are also in 2010 dollars - not the
actual amount taxpayers must fork over in 2017, when the planes
begin to roll off the assembly line. In addition, the 2010 price
assumes that there will be no cost overruns or delays - though
the F-35 joint strike fighter's projected costs nearly doubled
over the past 20 years it has been in development.
In April, the Government Accountability Office warned that
the F-35's severe, continuing technical problems and escalating
costs jeopardize the program's affordability. Total costs of the
F-35 fighter are now expected to exceed $1.3 trillion - roughly
$400 billion each to buy the planes and another $900 billion to
maintain them over their lifespan. After the spiraling cost
estimates of the F-35, Congress should be skeptical of the Air
Force's estimate of the cost of the new bomber.
Second, can the Defense Department really afford this new
bomber, given that it is simultaneously modernizing the other
two legs of its nuclear triad: the submarine-launched and
land-based ballistic missiles? At the same time, the Pentagon is
confronting threats from radical groups like Islamic State,
dealing with escalating personnel costs and facing more than
$400 billion in cost overruns on weapons now being developed and
produced.
The Pentagon's estimated costs for modernizing all three
legs of the triad will be approximately $350 billion over the
next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office, and
at least $1 trillion over the next three decades. The Navy has
already made it clear to Congress and to Defense Secretary Ash
Carter that it cannot build its new ballistic-missile submarines
within its proposed budgets unless it stops buying aircraft
carriers and attack submarines for the next decade.
Third, does the program really enhance U.S. national
security? For the new bombers, which will be part of the nuclear
fleet, the Air Force plans to buy at least 1,000 new long-range
standoff cruise missiles, which are nuclear capable and which
will cost at least another $20 billion.
Yet as former Defense Secretary William Perry, who developed
the nuclear cruise missile during the Carter administration,
stated, this is not only unnecessary but destabilizing because
adversaries will not know if the cruise missile on a new bomber
is nuclear or conventional. This uncertainty could lead to a
nuclear retaliation to a conventional attack - a nightmare
scenario. Moreover, U.S. allies or potential opponents could
interpret the development of a modern cruise missile as a new
nuclear weapon capability. They could well assume that
Washington is not serious about deterrence and will act
accordingly.
Not surprisingly the prospective development of this missile
makes many U.S. allies, including Britain, Japan and South
Korea, uneasy. Not to mention its unsettling effects on
Washington's nuclear rivals China and Russia, which may pursue
nuclear cruise missile capabilities of their own. Congress needs
to re-think how these bombers will enhance U.S. nuclear
deterrence before committing to such a costly program.
Until these questions are answered, Congress and the
administration need to delay moving forward with the new bomber
program. In addition, the runner-up Boeing-Lockheed team could
still file a protest, potentially delaying the program. The
Boeing-Lockheed team has already asked for more information
about how the Air Force evaluated the price and risk in deciding
who would win the contract.
Given the fleet threats the United States now faces, its
current fiscal situation and the fact that the current strategic
bomber, the B-52, will not retire for another 25 years - and the
stealth B-2 not for another 40 years - there is really no need
to rush.
(Lawrence Korb)