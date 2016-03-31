(Lawrence Korb served as assistant secretary of defense during
the Reagan administration. He is now a senior fellow at the
Center for American Progress. The opinions expressed here are
his own.)
By Lawrence Korb
March 31 As they prepare to leave office,
presidents often seek to do something about nuclear weapons.
President Bill Clinton tried to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear
Test Ban Treaty, only to be blocked by a Republican Congress.
President Ronald Reagan negotiated a treaty with the Soviet
Union banning intermediate-range nuclear forces, and dreamed of
doing away with nuclear weapons altogether.
President Barack Obama entered office concerned about the
dangers posed by nuclear weapons. In his April 2009 Prague
speech, Obama pledged "to seek the peace and security of a world
without nuclear weapons." His initial efforts produced a
stabilizing arms-control treaty with Russia and a series of
international summits that made modest progress in securing
nuclear material. Since then, however, the effort to control the
world's most dangerous weapons has stagnated.
Without progress this year, Obama could leave his successor
an ambiguous and unsustainable nuclear policy. Lack of progress
also makes it far more difficult for Washington to provide
effective leadership at the president's fourth Nuclear Security
Summit in Washington on Thursday and Friday.
In the past few years, the United States has begun a vast
effort to modernize its nuclear arsenal. Nearly every piece of
the nuclear triad - submarines, aircraft and land-based missiles
- is reaching the end of its service life and must be retired,
replaced or refurbished. The military services, bound by the
president's nuclear guidance, are planning to rebuild the triad
piece by piece, an effort that could raise the cost of nuclear
deterrence to as much as $1 trillion over the next 30 years.
Many consider that figure untenable.
Rather than tackle the problem, the president's last budget,
released in February, stays the course by adding more than $1.5
billion in new funding for major nuclear acquisitions programs.
The Pentagon is "wondering how the heck we're going to pay for"
the rebuilding program, Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for
Policy Brian McKeon recently told a reporter, "and probably
thanking our stars we won't be here to have to answer the
question."
Yet, Congress has placed limits on defense spending, even as
the Pentagon is starting other large programs to acquire
conventional weapons that the services say they need. Every
dollar spent on nuclear weapons endangers one that could be
invested in more useful military capabilities or in vital
domestic spending priorities. Because Congress is unlikely to
provide full funding, the nation's next nuclear arsenal could be
shaped by partisan infighting rather than by prudent strategy.
In any case, pressing ahead with the current nuclear
modernization plans is unnecessary and unsustainable. Only the
president can ensure that the next nuclear arsenal is
strategically rational and fiscally prudent.
Obama can still take steps to ensure that his Prague agenda
endures and that the next president has the flexibility and data
necessary to make the hard choices of paring back the
modernization plans.
First, Obama should have the Pentagon conduct a
comprehensive study on the expected costs of nuclear
modernization that could be ready for the next president on day
one.
Second, he should alter guidance that forces the military to
replicate the current arsenal piece for piece.
Third, before leaving office, Obama should cancel - or at
least pause - programs that are getting to the point where it
will be difficult to call them off because of too much money
spent and too many contracts signed. The new air-launched cruise
missile, for example, is a slower and riskier way of threatening
targets that can be struck by ballistic missiles. The Minuteman
intercontinental ballistic missile does not need to be replaced
with a new equivalent missile.
In addition, cancelling a program to refurbish 180 tactical
nuclear bombs stationed in Europe could save $28.8 billion - too
much money for too little deterrence.
Instead of varying the number of ballistic-missile
submarines from 14 to 12 to 10 and back up to 12, as planned,
the next administration should order that the submarine fleet be
immediately reduced to 10 - and kept there. It should also
vigorously pursue a new arms-control agreement with Russia to
limit the most dangerous elements of their modernization plans.
Each of these steps could save between $20 billion to $30
billion over the next 25 years. The savings could be used to
fund more useful military capabilities. Cutting just one of
these systems, for example, could cover the recently quadrupled
program to fortify deterrence in Europe against an aggressive
Russia for the better part of a decade. Alternatively, it could
provide major funding for education, poverty relief or
scientific research here at home.
Obama's last chance to reduce the role of nuclear weapons -
and provide the necessary leadership for encouraging nuclear
security around the globe - is likely also his best. He could
ensure that the country remains on the long path to a world
without nuclear weapons rather than sliding headlong into a new
arms race.
