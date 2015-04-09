Correction: Fitch Downgrades 5 Italian Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Downgrades 5 Italian Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade - Amended https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897679 MILAN/LONDON, May 02 (Fitch) This announcement replaces the version published on 27 April 2017 to correct the timeframe by which UniCredit plans to dispose a portion of its impaired loans. Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of UniCredit S.p.A., Intesa Sa